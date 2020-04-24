Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HAFC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $321.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 351,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

