Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$330.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$322.00 to C$330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$312.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$328.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$319.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$320.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

