Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$330.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$322.00 to C$330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$312.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$328.17.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$319.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$320.01.
In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
