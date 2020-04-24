Critical Contrast: Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) vs. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU)

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magna-Lab and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 275.73 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Magna-Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Magna-Lab has a beta of 5.03, meaning that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Magna-Lab and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Magna-Lab and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A N/A -4,533.33% Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -649.06% -88.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Magna-Lab Company Profile

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

