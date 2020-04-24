Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) traded up 10.3% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Halliburton traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.23, 39,581,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 24,861,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

