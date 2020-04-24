Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$356.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$328.17.

Shares of CP opened at C$319.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$365.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$303.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$320.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

