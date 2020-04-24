Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$356.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$328.17.
Shares of CP opened at C$319.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$365.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$303.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$320.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
