Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$350.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$345.00 to C$350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$312.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$328.17.
Shares of CP stock opened at C$319.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$303.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$320.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.
In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
