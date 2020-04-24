Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$350.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$345.00 to C$350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$312.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$328.17.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$319.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$303.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$320.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

