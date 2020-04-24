Analyzing Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Varonis Systems (NYSE:VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and Pagerduty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $254.19 million 7.91 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -25.25 Pagerduty $166.35 million 10.03 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -27.86

Pagerduty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -30.99% -74.25% -24.32% Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Varonis Systems and Pagerduty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 13 0 2.87 Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $77.31, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Pagerduty has a consensus target price of $25.03, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Varonis Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Pagerduty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagerduty beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

