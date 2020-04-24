Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) & SANUWAVE Health (NYSE:SNWV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vapotherm and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $48.10 million 8.70 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -7.24 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 72.49 -$10.43 million ($0.08) -3.13

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -106.14% -107.92% -49.56% SANUWAVE Health -1,013.22% N/A -530.92%

Risk & Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vapotherm beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

