Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS: IDCBY) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion $44.98 billion 5.47 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Competitors $7.81 billion $1.71 billion 7.71

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 34.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s peers have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 25.86% 12.43% 1.05% Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Competitors 17.72% 8.73% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Competitors 2395 7222 5863 297 2.26

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 53.20%. Given Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China peers beat Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.