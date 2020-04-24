Critical Review: Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) versus Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:BOCH)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 22.59% 10.41% 1.16% Bank of Commerce 21.37% 8.56% 1.00%

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Commerce pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Financial Services and Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.30%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $43.21 million 2.11 $9.76 million N/A N/A Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 1.93 $14.96 million $0.83 8.59

Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats Eagle Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

