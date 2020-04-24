Contrasting Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and EQT (NASDAQ:EQT)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 8 8 3 0 1.74 EQT 1 5 5 0 2.36

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 735.78%. EQT has a consensus price target of $11.18, suggesting a potential downside of 10.55%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 1.67% 1.78% 1.26% EQT -27.66% 1.97% 1.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 0.17 $15.80 million $0.19 3.04 EQT $4.42 billion 0.72 -$1.22 billion $0.83 15.06

Centennial Resource Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

