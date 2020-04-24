First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) & Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Head-To-Head Survey

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.9% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First US Bancshares and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $48.95 million 0.78 $4.57 million N/A N/A Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $78.22 million 1.52 $15.27 million $2.75 7.29

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First US Bancshares and Community Financial Corp(Maryland), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First US Bancshares and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 9.33% 5.47% 0.58% Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 19.52% 9.10% 0.86%

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) beats First US Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. First US Bancshares, Inc. serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

