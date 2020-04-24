Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.93, approximately 6,150,619 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,816,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAVE. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

