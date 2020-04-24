Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $208.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mcdonald’s traded as high as $187.73 and last traded at $186.48, 4,243,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,277,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.58.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Longbow Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

