First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.32, 506,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 418,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 440,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 286,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

