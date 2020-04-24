TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $9.74 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

