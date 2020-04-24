Eight Capital Raises K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$5.00

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upgraded K92 Mining from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.33.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.96 million and a P/E ratio of 23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.98.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

