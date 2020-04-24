UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.08 ($3.59).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

