Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €36.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

