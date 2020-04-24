Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

