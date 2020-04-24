Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

