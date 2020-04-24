Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €690.00 by Deutsche Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a €690.00 ($802.33) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €967.00 ($1,124.42) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €875.00 ($1,017.44) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €824.88 ($959.16).

