$23.59 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report $23.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.08 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $106.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.36 million to $111.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.71 million, with estimates ranging from $117.91 million to $125.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eight Capital Raises K92 Mining Price Target to C$5.00
Eight Capital Raises K92 Mining Price Target to C$5.00
UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander a €3.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander a €3.00 Price Target
Koninklijke Philips PT Set at €36.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Koninklijke Philips PT Set at €36.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Koninklijke Philips Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Koninklijke Philips Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Koninklijke Philips PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley
Koninklijke Philips PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley
Adyen PT Set at €690.00 by Deutsche Bank
Adyen PT Set at €690.00 by Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report