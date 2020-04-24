$23.59 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report $23.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.08 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $106.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.36 million to $111.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.71 million, with estimates ranging from $117.91 million to $125.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

