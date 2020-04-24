Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report $747.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.10 million and the lowest is $732.20 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $706.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.