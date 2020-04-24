Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will post sales of $154.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.67 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported sales of $115.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year sales of $615.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.59 million to $616.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $579.38 million, with estimates ranging from $541.44 million to $617.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNP. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

TNP stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.86. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

