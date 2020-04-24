Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $20.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.99 billion and the highest is $21.88 billion. General Electric posted sales of $27.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $86.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.14 billion to $90.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.73 billion to $91.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.52 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.