Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.81 Million

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $113.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.63 million and the lowest is $113.00 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $106.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $451.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $451.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $502.90 million, with estimates ranging from $496.10 million to $512.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

EPAY opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.93 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

