$39.34 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to post $39.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.29 million and the lowest is $35.27 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $145.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.28 million to $148.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.19 million, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $150.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million.

CDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR opened at $0.80 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

