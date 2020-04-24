Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will announce sales of $71.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $74.36 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $81.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $252.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.90 million to $310.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.14 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $318.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 45,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TH stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

