Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nelda Luce Blair bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,279 shares of company stock worth $486,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STXB shares. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

