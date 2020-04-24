Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Decreases By 7.0%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 145,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mairs & Power INC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc Decreases By 7.0%
Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc Decreases By 7.0%
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Short Interest Update
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Short Interest Update
West Pharmaceutical Services Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat
West Pharmaceutical Services Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat
Silgan Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat
Silgan Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat
Centamin Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Centamin Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report