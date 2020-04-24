Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Decreases By 7.0%

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 145,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mairs & Power INC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

