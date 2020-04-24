Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 2,915,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 90,326 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

