West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $190.27 and last traded at $188.47, with a volume of 100558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.