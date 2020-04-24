Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

