Centamin (LON:CEY) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 137 to GBX 148. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Centamin traded as high as GBX 163.20 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 162.95 ($2.14), with a volume of 6499941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.60 ($2.05).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.86 ($1.80).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.74.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

