American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 7113037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

