Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $143.79, with a volume of 310707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.69.

The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,040.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

