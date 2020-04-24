Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $23.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Aramark shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 133,168 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc Decreases By 7.0%
Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc Decreases By 7.0%
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Short Interest Update
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Short Interest Update
West Pharmaceutical Services Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat
West Pharmaceutical Services Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat
Silgan Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat
Silgan Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat
Centamin Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Centamin Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report