Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $23.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Aramark shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 133,168 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

