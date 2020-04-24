United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.46, but opened at $25.88. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. United Continental shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 1,242,455 shares.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,208,000 after buying an additional 78,632 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Continental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.