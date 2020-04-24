Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $302.00 to $301.00. The stock had previously closed at $293.27, but opened at $298.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Biogen shares last traded at $294.64, with a volume of 1,679,159 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.88.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 92.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.06. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

