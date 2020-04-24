Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 14.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $31.93, approximately 1,445,906 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 657,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

