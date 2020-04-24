Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Up 12% Following Strong Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s share price rose 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $45.96, approximately 19,513,828 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 7,309,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 96.93%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 176,625 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 34.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

