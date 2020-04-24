Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) traded up 10.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $119.07 and last traded at $116.38, 357,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 132,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.47.

The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 560,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 513,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

