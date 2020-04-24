Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Price Up 10.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares rose 10.1% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $40.39, approximately 2,944,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,422,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at $658,270.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,827,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

