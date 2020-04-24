Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $54.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.89, 5,727,937 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 3,080,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $247,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

