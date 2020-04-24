Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post sales of $10.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.05 billion. Oracle reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.23 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.60 billion to $40.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.