Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Up 6.9% on Earnings Beat

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $34.07, 243,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 224,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

