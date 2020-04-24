Analysts Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce sales of $210.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.75 million. Seattle Genetics posted sales of $195.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $969.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.76.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $145.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

