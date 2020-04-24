Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.50, approximately 1,298,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,254,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Specifically, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,099,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $333,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,697,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,398,499 shares of company stock valued at $135,968,300. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.