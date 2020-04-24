Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Trading Up 7.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $34.30, approximately 105,124 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 119,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFBC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 230,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $485.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.